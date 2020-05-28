UrduPoint.com
Senate Session On June 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2020 ) :The President has summoned the session of the Senate in the Parliament building here on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10 a.m.

According to a Senate Secretariat notification, the President called the session in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (1) of article 54 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

