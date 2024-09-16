Senate Session Postponed Sans Agenda
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 01:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Senate session on Sunday was postponed after repeated changes in the scheduled time without taking up its agenda after prolonged meeting of the Special Parliamentary Committee.
The 11th meeting of the 342nd session of the Senate was summoned to meet at 1100 hours which was delayed to meet again at 1700 hours for the second time and finally, it was decided to reschedule to convene the session on 2000 hours as per the recommendation of the Special Parliamentary Committee that met here at the Parliament House to hold deliberations with the Opposition parties in the Upper and Lower Houses of the Parliament on the Constitutional Bill to be taken into consideration for amendment in the Constitution.
The Senate session was called by the Chairman to meet on Monday (September 16) at 1230 hours after noon.
