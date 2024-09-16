Open Menu

Senate Session Postponed Sans Agenda

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2024 | 01:10 AM

Senate session postponed sans agenda

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2024) The Senate session on Sunday was postponed after repeated changes in the scheduled time without taking up its agenda after prolonged meeting of the Special Parliamentary Committee.

The 11th meeting of the 342nd session of the Senate was summoned to meet at 1100 hours which was delayed to meet again at 1700 hours for the second time and finally, it was decided to reschedule to convene the session on 2000 hours as per the recommendation of the Special Parliamentary Committee that met here at the Parliament House to hold deliberations with the Opposition parties in the Upper and Lower Houses of the Parliament on the Constitutional Bill to be taken into consideration for amendment in the Constitution.

The Senate session was called by the Chairman to meet on Monday (September 16) at 1230 hours after noon.

APP/ajb-qsr-tmg

Related Topics

Senate Parliament September Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at ..

Pakistan Customs Seize 1.17 kg of Crystal Meth at Jinnah International Airport, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP ..

Reserved seats case: SC majority judges warns ECP of ‘severe repercussions’ ..

1 day ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE medi ..

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners due to UAE mediation efforts

1 day ago
 Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, ..

Fazl declines to back govt on judicial extensions, constitutional amendments

1 day ago
PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by Novemb ..

PM directs to finalize E-Vehicles policy by November

1 day ago
 Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobil ..

Interior Minister condemns blast near police mobile in Kuchlak

1 day ago
 Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jac ..

Female polio worker allegedly raped, robbed in Jacobabad

2 days ago
 Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces ..

Legal Aid Society and Bond Advertising join forces to launch “Awaz Sab Ki” a ..

2 days ago
 Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility h ..

Fee E-motorbikes for students; check eligibility here

2 days ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 September 202 ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan