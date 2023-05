(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday prorogued the 329th Session of the Upper House of the Parliament sine die after completing its business.

Chairman read the prorogation order issued by the president, under the powers given by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution.