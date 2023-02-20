Senate session prorogued after conclusion of business

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The 325th session of the Senate was prorogued on Monday after conclusion of its business. The Chairman Senate after receiving comments from all the members of the Upper House concluded the session.

Earlier Senator Umer Farooq (ANP) on point of public interest said the government should set an example from its own side to implement austerity measures which would also encourage the general public to act upon the government's drive.

The country was facing multiple issues like resurgence of terrorism and economic crises that demanded a united effort to overcome the problems, he added.

Senator Shafiq Tareen expressed his concerns on alleged harassment of traders belonging to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad by the Custom officials. He demanded the authorities concerned to probe into the matter and provide conducive environment to flourish local trade and business and investment.

Senator Dinesh Kumar on his point of importance apprised the House that Sindh government had banned supply of wheat to Balochistan which should be addressed on a priority basis as it was creating shortage of the commodity in the local markets of the province.

He sought for a committee to be formed by the House to take up this issue to the quarters concerned.

Senator Nisar Khuhro while responding to Kumar's remarks said that the measure was taken to stop illegal movement of the commodity to the province to discourage the artificial shortage in Balochistan. Besides, curbing hoarding and profiteering of flour in the markets of the province.

Senator Bahramand Tangi said that the opposition and the government were two wheels of a vehicle that could not proceed further without consensus and unit of vision. The country was facing crises since the inception of the allegedly selected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Senator Palwasha Khan criticised the PTI chairman Imran Khan for supporting the terrorists who had reemerged on the scene due to his irrational policies. She demanded Khan to hold himself accountable as his alleged soft corner and policy of dialogue with the terrorists revive terrorism in the country.

Senator Saifaullah Abro said the members of the House should show respect towards other colleagues and avoid interrupting each other during the address.