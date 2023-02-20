UrduPoint.com

Senate Session Prorogued After Conclusion Of Business

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Senate session prorogued after conclusion of business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The 325th session of the Senate was prorogued on Monday after conclusion of its business. The Chairman Senate after receiving comments from all the members of the Upper House concluded the session.

Earlier Senator Umer Farooq (ANP) on point of public interest said the government should set an example from its own side to implement austerity measures which would also encourage the general public to act upon the government's drive.

The country was facing multiple issues like resurgence of terrorism and economic crises that demanded a united effort to overcome the problems, he added.

Senator Shafiq Tareen expressed his concerns on alleged harassment of traders belonging to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad by the Custom officials. He demanded the authorities concerned to probe into the matter and provide conducive environment to flourish local trade and business and investment.

Senator Dinesh Kumar on his point of importance apprised the House that Sindh government had banned supply of wheat to Balochistan which should be addressed on a priority basis as it was creating shortage of the commodity in the local markets of the province.

He sought for a committee to be formed by the House to take up this issue to the quarters concerned.

Senator Nisar Khuhro while responding to Kumar's remarks said that the measure was taken to stop illegal movement of the commodity to the province to discourage the artificial shortage in Balochistan. Besides, curbing hoarding and profiteering of flour in the markets of the province.

Senator Bahramand Tangi said that the opposition and the government were two wheels of a vehicle that could not proceed further without consensus and unit of vision. The country was facing crises since the inception of the allegedly selected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

Senator Palwasha Khan criticised the PTI chairman Imran Khan for supporting the terrorists who had reemerged on the scene due to his irrational policies. She demanded Khan to hold himself accountable as his alleged soft corner and policy of dialogue with the terrorists revive terrorism in the country.

Senator Saifaullah Abro said the members of the House should show respect towards other colleagues and avoid interrupting each other during the address.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Islamabad Senate Shortage Balochistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Awami National Party Business Vehicle Tangi Market All From Government Wheat Opposition Flour

Recent Stories

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

2 hours ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.