ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday prorogued the session amid protest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators for the issuance of production orders of Senator Azam Sawati.

After the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran, Opposition Leader in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem raised the issue of the arrest of Senator Azam Sawati who is under trial on the charges of alleged controversial tweets against the security forces of the country.

Chairman Senate assured to the opposition give time after finishing the agenda items but the opposition members not just interrupted him but also cordoned off the treasure bench.

However, the Chairman asked the state minister for law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan to start the legislative business by presenting 17 motions seeking time to lay the reports of different standing committees.

State minister for law and Justice Senator Shahadat Awan also presented reports of different standing committees to the house which subsequently were admitted by the Chairman Senate with the consent of the house.

Chairman Senate also referred a bill presented by Senator Mian Raza Rabbani to the standing committee on Senate's privilege committee.

Later the Chairman Senate warned the opposition stop interrupting the legislative business in the upper house otherwise he will prorogue the session but the opposition did not pay heed to Chairman's warning.

The chairman senate then read out the prorogation order signed by President Dr. Arif Alvi and prorogued the session for an indefinite period.

