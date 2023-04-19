UrduPoint.com

Senate Session Prorogued Indefinitely After Completing Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2023 | 08:31 PM

The 328th Senate session was prorogued on Wednesday after completing its business, as announced by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani who chaired the session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The 328th Senate session was prorogued on Wednesday after completing its business, as announced by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani who chaired the session.

The session was prorogued sine die, which means it has been adjourned indefinitely until further notice. The prorogation order was issued by the president, under the powers given by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution.

More Stories From Pakistan

