Senate session prorogued sine die

The 311th session of Senate on Thursday prorogued sine die after conclusion of its business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The 311th session of Senate on Thursday prorogued sine die after conclusion of its business.

The session was summoned on May 24 and prorogued on June 3 after conclusion of its business.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani read the prorogation order of the President, said a notification issued here.