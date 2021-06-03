Senate Session Prorogued Sine Die
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 02:16 PM
The 311th session of Senate on Thursday prorogued sine die after conclusion of its business
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2021 ) :The 311th session of Senate on Thursday prorogued sine die after conclusion of its business.
The session was summoned on May 24 and prorogued on June 3 after conclusion of its business.
Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani read the prorogation order of the President, said a notification issued here.