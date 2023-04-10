Senate session prorogued sine die

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :The Senate session was prorogued sine die by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday after conclusion of its business.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, the president has been pleased to prorogue the Senate session on the conclusion of its business," said the prorogation order read by Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who chaired the session.