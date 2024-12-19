Senate Session Prorogued Sine Die
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The 344th session of Senate on Thursday adjourned sine die on conclusion of its business.
Presiding Officer Manzoor Ahmed Kakar read the prorogation order signed by President Asif Ali Zardari.
