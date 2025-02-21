Senate Session Prorogued Sine Die
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2025 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The 346th session of Senate on Friday was adjourned sine die on conclusion of its business.
Presiding Officer Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui read the prorogation order signed by President Asif Ali Zardari.
/APP-rzr-tsw-tmg
