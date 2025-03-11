Open Menu

Senate Session Prorogued Sine Die

Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Senate session prorogued sine die

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The 347th session of Senate on Tuesday was adjourned sine die on conclusion of its business.

Presiding Officer Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui read the prorogation order signed by President Asif Ali Zardari.

Recent Stories

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract f ..

Meraas awards over AED2bln construction contract for Design Quarter at d3

1 hour ago
 Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 bill ..

Yalla Group reports record revenues of AED1.2 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water projec ..

TAQA Water Solutions to develop major water project in Uzbekistan

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe l ..

Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, Publicis Groupe launch 'Ra'idah' to empower wom ..

2 hours ago
 China expands low-altitude economy as key growth d ..

China expands low-altitude economy as key growth driver

2 hours ago
 US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist ..

US judge stays deportation of Palestinian activist Mahmoud Khalil

2 hours ago
NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialize ..

NADRA launches Pakistan’s first “dematerialized digital identity card”

2 hours ago
 TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million ca ..

TECOM Group shareholders approve AED400 million cash dividend for H2 2024

2 hours ago
 In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE Preside ..

In his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, UAE President issues law reorganising Gen ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adri ..

UAE Team Emirates' Ayuso takes 2nd in Tirreno-Adriatico

3 hours ago
 Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem ..

Erth Zayed Philanthropies unveils official emblem for Zayed Humanitarian Day

4 hours ago
 China unveils new high-thrust engine for future sp ..

China unveils new high-thrust engine for future space travel

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan