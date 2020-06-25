UrduPoint.com
Senate Session Prorogued Sine Die

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 01:30 AM

Senate session prorogued sine die

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday prorogued the 299th Session of Senate after conclusion of its budget debate and other business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday prorogued the 299th Session of Senate after conclusion of its budget debate and other business.

The session was summoned on June 5 for budget debate and approval of recommendations, forwarded by the Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs.

Earlier Minister for Industries and Production concluded the budget debate. Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Farooq H Naek laid before the committee recommendations before the House which were unanimously adopted. Later the chairman Senate read the prorogation order of the president.

