Senate session prorogued sine die amid protests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :The Senate session was prorogued sine die by chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday after conclusion of its business amid protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators.

In exercise of powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, the president has been pleased to prorogue the Senate session on the conclusion of its business, read the prorogation order.