Senate Session Starts
Faizan Hashmi Published December 15, 2022 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :The Senate session on Thursday started at 1500 hours under the chairmanship of Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.
The Senate session started with the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran as per routine.
