Senate session starts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The Senate session started on Monday at the Parliament House with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran.

Deputy Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan is presiding over the 349th session.

According to the agenda of the day, further discussion will be held on the issue pertaining to rising escalation between

India and Pakistan as a consequence of orchestrated and malafide campaign by the Indian Government to malign Pakistan apropos to Pahalgam attack in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

APP/qsr-zah-sra