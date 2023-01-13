UrduPoint.com

Senate Session Starts At 1030 Hrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate session on Friday started at 1030 hours under the chairmanship of Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani.

The Senate sitting was started with a recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and its translation as per practice.

