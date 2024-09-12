Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Senate session starts with Chairman Senate in chair

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Senate session on Thursday started it's proceedings with Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani in chair.

The eighth meeting of the 342nd Senate session commenced 10 minutes late with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The Question hour session is underway whereas the House will witness presentation of the National University of Technology Amendment Bill 2024 to be moved by the Federal Minister for Science and Technology, reports of the standing committee, two calling attention notices and motion of thanks for Presidential address to the Parliament.

