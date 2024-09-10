Senate session starts with Deputy Chairman in chair

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The seventh meeting of the 342nd Senate Session commenced on Tuesday with Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar in chair.

The session started three minutes late with the recitation of the verses of the Holy Quran.

The senate would take a motion, three reports of the standing committees and two calling attention notices with a motion of thanks for the Presidential address to both the Houses of the Parliament on April 18th, 2024.

The question hour session was underway.