Senate Session Starts With Deputy Chairman In Chair
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The seventh meeting of the 342nd Senate Session commenced on Tuesday with Deputy Chairman Senate, Syedaal Khan Nasar in chair.
The session started three minutes late with the recitation of the verses of the Holy Quran.
The senate would take a motion, three reports of the standing committees and two calling attention notices with a motion of thanks for the Presidential address to both the Houses of the Parliament on April 18th, 2024.
The question hour session was underway.
Recent Stories
Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..
PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League
Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan
Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..
KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024
PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..
Six private members’ bills tabled in Senate
Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
All set for Eid Miladun Nabi celebrations1 minute ago
-
Governor Tessori given Etho-Pak Fraternity Award1 minute ago
-
CPU inaugurated in Khyber to promote children rights1 minute ago
-
Federal Ombudsman addresses citizens’ complaints at doorstep2 minutes ago
-
11 arrested, narcotics recovered12 minutes ago
-
Ayaz orders collection of video footage from all entry points of Parliament House12 minutes ago
-
No decision made to shut down Utility Stores: Rana Tanveer12 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held; hashish, Ice recovered in DI Khan22 minutes ago
-
Govt. committed to promote Islamic banking in country: NA told32 minutes ago
-
Climate change poses a significant threat to vulnerable populations in disputed territory: Speakers32 minutes ago
-
APHC sounds alarm over worsening plight of Kashmiri detainees in Indian jails42 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago