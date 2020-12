Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani summoned a session of the Senate on December 30 at 1100 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani summoned a session of the Senate on December 30 at 1100 hours.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday the Senate Chairman summoned the session on the requisition of opposition.