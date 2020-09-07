Senate session summoned to meet on Sept 15

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the senate session to meet in the parliament house on September 15 (Tuesday) at 10.30 am.

The President summoned the session in exercise of power conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the constitution, said a notification issued here on Monday.

The order to summon the senate session on September 8, stands superseded, it further said.