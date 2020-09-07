UrduPoint.com
Senate Session Summoned To Meet On Sept 15

Mon 07th September 2020 | 02:08 PM

President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the senate session to meet in the parliament house on September 15 (Tuesday) at 10.30 am

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi has summoned the senate session to meet in the parliament house on September 15 (Tuesday) at 10.30 am.

The President summoned the session in exercise of power conferred by clause (1) of Article 54 of the constitution, said a notification issued here on Monday.

The order to summon the senate session on September 8, stands superseded, it further said.

More Stories From Pakistan

