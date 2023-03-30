UrduPoint.com

Senate Session To Continue Till April 10

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2023 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The 327th session of the Senate will continue till April 10 and will take up the legislative business and discuss important national and international issues The House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Thursday.

The Committee, presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, thoroughly discussed in detail the legislative business to be transacted during the session.

The Committee also approved the Provisional Parliamentary Calendar for the Parliamentary Year 2023-24.

The meeting was attended by Leader of the Opposition Senator Shahzad Waseem, Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani, Senator Manzoor Ahmed, Senator Syed Faisal Ali Subzwari, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Senator Mushtaq Ahmad, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Dilawar Khan, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Law & Justice, Shahadat Awan Minister of State for Law & Justice and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.

More Stories From Pakistan

