Senate Session To Continue Till Nov 23

Senate session to continue till Nov 23

The House Business Advisory Committee of Senate on Friday met with Chairman in the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to finalize business for the 315th session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2021 ) :The House Business Advisory Committee of Senate on Friday met with Chairman in the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani to finalize business for the 315th session.

It was decided that the current session would continue till November 23, said a press release.

Legislative business, national and international issues would be part of the session.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi, leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseem, PTI chief whip in Senate Fida Muhammad, Sherry Rehman, Tahir Bazinjo, Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareenn, Mushtaq Ahmed, Kamil Ali Agha and Secretary Senate Muhammad Qasim Samad Khan.

