Senate session to continue till September 6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :House Business Advisory Committee of the Senate here at Parliament House on Thursday decided to continue the current session of upper house till September 6, 2019

The committee presided over by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, discussed in detail the business to be transacted during the 293rd Session of the Senate.

Besides introduction of government and private members' bills, calling attention notices, adjournment motions, resolutions, the session would hold discussion on current situation of Indian Held Kashmir and other important national and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz, Leader of the Opposition Senator Raja Muhammad Zafar ul Haq, the Parliamentary Leaders of the Political Parties in Senate including Senators Sherry Rehman, Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Usman Khan Kakar, Siraj ul Haq, Chief Whip Senator Sajjad Turi, Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Secretary Senate Muhammad Anwar and other senior officers of the Senate Secretariat.