Senate session to meet on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Senate Session was adjourned till 4 pm on Monday. At the beginning of it session on Friday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members started protesting against the arrest of Senator Azam Swati and gathered in front of the Senate Chairman's dais and shouted slogans.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Senator Afnanullah indicated the quorum. Deputy Chairman Senate Mirza Muhammad Afridi directed to ring the bells for five minutes.

After counting, the quorum was not complete. As the quorum was not complete, the proceeding of the Senate was adjourned till 4 pm on Monday.