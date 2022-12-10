UrduPoint.com

Senate Session To Meet On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2022 | 07:59 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Senate session would meet on Monday, December 12, in the Parliament House.

The upper house of parliament's sitting was called by the president exercising his powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 54 of the Constitution, said a notification issued by the Senate Secretariat on Saturday.

