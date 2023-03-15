UrduPoint.com

Senate Should Empower Provinces To Plead Their Case At Upper House: Murad Shah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Senate should empower provinces to plead their case at Upper House: Murad Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday suggested that the Senate should empower the provinces to plead their case at the floor of the Upper House as it had equal representation of all the federating units.

Addressing the special commemorative session to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, the Sindh Chief Minister proposed that the Upper House should enact an amendment in the Constitution to allow it and to call the Chief Minister to present his opinion before the House.

Shah while celebrating the golden jubilee cherished the equal representation of all the provinces at the Upper House of the parliament and said it should be utilised properly.

"We must pay tribute to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and all the martyrs of who rendered the sacrifices of their lives for the supremacy of the Constitution and restoration of democracy," he added.

The Chief Minister said according to the Constitution of 1973 all the citizens were bound to follow it whereas the legislature, executive and judiciary had the responsibility to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution.

Murad Ali Shah underlined that the legislature should not allow anyone to intervene into its jurisdiction and also follow the same to supremacy of the Constitution.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Senate Chief Minister Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Democracy Same Murad Ali Shah Gold All

Recent Stories

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to ar ..

LHC bars police from operation in Zaman Park to arrest Imran Khan

8 minutes ago
 Experts explore intersection between reality and M ..

Experts explore intersection between reality and Metaverse via robotics

56 minutes ago
 SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps towa ..

SDG11 City Insights Report informs next steps toward establishing sustainable ci ..

1 hour ago
 NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National H ..

NHRI participates in Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions meeti ..

2 hours ago
 vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across ..

Vivo Service Day: Enhancing User Experience Across Pakistan

2 hours ago
 FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis ..

FHF Global Summit spotlights climate-health crisis as experts ready for roadmap ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.