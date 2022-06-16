Senate sitting adjourned due to lack of quorum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The Senate sitting was adjourned on Thursday amid lack of quorum and opposition's walkout from the proceedings to protest the remarks of Senator Maulana Atta Ur Rehman.

The quorum was pointed out by Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, during the speech of Maulana Atta Ur Rehman. Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi adjourned the proceedings till 10:30 a.m. Friday due to lack of quorum.