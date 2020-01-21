UrduPoint.com
Senate Special Committee On Child Protection To Visit Ayub Medical Complex

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 08:18 PM

Senate Special Committee on Child Protection to visit Ayub Medical Complex

Senate Special Committee on Child Protection led by Convener PPP Senator Rubina Khalid would visit Ayub Medical Complex on Wednesday to enquire the health of molested victim child Yaoos

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2020 ) :Senate Special Committee on Child Protection led by Convener PPP Senator Rubina Khalid would visit Ayub Medical Complex on Wednesday to enquire the health of molested victim child Yaoos.

According to the press release issued by the Senate Secretariat on Tuesday, the committee would enquire the health of the Manshera rape case victim child Yaoos and also review the medical facilities being provided to the victim child Later, they would also meet to the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara region Dr.

Mazhar ul Kakakhail and discuss the progress of the Yaoos rape case.

The committee comprising Senator Rubina Khalid, Senator Muhammad Javed Abbassi, Senator Muhammad Ali Khan, Senator Aisha Raza Farooq, Senator Sameena Saeed and Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmed would also address a press conference at Abbottabad Press Club.

During the last month Senator Rubina Khalid and Mehnaz Akbar Azeez AMC Abbottabad and inquired the health of Yaoos and assured his parents for justice.

