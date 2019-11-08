UrduPoint.com
Senate Standing Committee Asks FIA Details Of Human Smuggling Case

Fri 08th November 2019 | 08:48 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development sought details of the case of human smuggling from FIA

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th November, 2019) The Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development sought details of the case of human smuggling from FIA.The meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Senator Hilal-ur-Rehman that discussed in detail issues of licensing, rejection of post-graduate medical degrees in Saudi Arabia, human trafficking cases forwarded to FIA by the Ministry and Pakistan Real Estate Investment and Management Company Private Limited.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also provided details of imprisoned Jungle Migrants Camp at Vuejak site Bosnia (Herzegovina).While taking up the issue of human trafficking, the Committee directed FIA that it would like details of the 400 referred cases.

It directed that details must be submitted must be submitted to the Committee by Monday and that the relevant officer must sit together with Additional Director General or Director General FIA and must formulate a mechanism for this purpose.Discussing details of the issue of imprisoned jungle migrant's camp at Vuejak site in Bosnia, the Committee was informed that most of these migrants did not wish to return.

However, IOM ensures the return of those that voluntarily opt to come back. The Committee directed the Ministry to contact the Bosnian Embassy and check what can be done to bring back all Pakistanis that wish to return.

Chairman Committee, Senator Hilal-Ur-Rehman recommended that a telephonic update on this matter by Tuesday. The total number of migrants in this camp is 10000, out of which 4000 are Pakistani nationals.The meeting took up the issue of issuance of licenses for overseas employment, the Committee was informed that at present there are more than 2246 Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPS) in the country.

The licenses are renewed based on their performance and as per given criteria. Reasons for cancellation include, extracting money from intending emigrants for overseas jobs, non-resolution of emigrants complaints, misconduct or violation of Emigration Ordinance and fake overseas man power demand.The Committee was of the view that mass awareness campaigns must be pursued to ensure that all emigrants are aware of their rights and they know whom to contact in time of need.

