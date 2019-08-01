UrduPoint.com
Senate Standing Committee For Climate Change To Meet On Monday

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:52 PM

Senate standing committee for climate change meeting will be held on Monday.Matters related to plastic industry situation after ban on plastic bags and alternative plan will be discussed during meeting

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Senate standing committee for climate change meeting will be held on Monday.Matters related to plastic industry situation after ban on plastic bags and alternative plan will be discussed during meeting.

Committee meeting will be held under Senator Sitara Ayaz at parliament house Islamabad.

Committee will be briefed upon issue of packing luggage in plastic bags at airports by related departments.Committee will also be informed about use of plastic by different multinational and national companies in Pakistan.

