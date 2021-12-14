Senate Standing Committee on Commerce visits CCCI

A12-member delegation of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce headed by its Chairman Senator Zeeshan Khanzada Tuesday visited the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :A12-member delegation of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce headed by its Chairman Senator Zeeshan Khanzada Tuesday visited the Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI).

A ceremony was organized for the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce by Chaman Chamber of Commerce and Quetta Chamber of Commerce.

CCCI's President Haji Muhammad Hashim Khan Achakzai along with Vice President Nazar Jan Achakzai and business Founder Group Chairman former President CCCI Haji Jalat Khan Achakzai, Haji Niaz Muhammad Khan Khilji Senior Vice President Pakistan-Afghanistan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Senior Executive Members Haji Hameedullah, Haji Abdullah Abdul Bari Achakzai, former President Haji Imran Khan Kakar, Haji Abdul Ghani Director PAJCCI, Executive Member Bakht Muhammad Bacha Executive Member Haji Amanullah Muhammad Ibrahim Dr. Wali Ezzatullah Haji Esmatullah Shah Zaman Achakzai Adam Khan, Maqsood Khan Kakar, Zubair Khan Kakar welcomed the guests upon arrival in Chaman.

The agenda included, NLC, ITTMS project, Chaman Economic Zone and joint establishment of border market.

The meeting was also briefed about relevant issues of the commerce and its requirements. education system and other basic necessities, power generation and supply of natural gas were also part of the agenda of the meeting.

Special discussions were also held on facilitating pedestrian movement for the common people to get employment at the border.

Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Commerce assured that these issues would be discussed in the upper House.

The President of CCCI Haji Muhammad Hashim Khan Achakzai and Chairman of Business Founder Group Former President of CCCI Haji Jalat Khan Achakzai addressed the function.

Later, Members of the Senate Standing Committee on Commerce visited Chaman Customs, Bab-e-Dosti, NLC and International Transit Trade Management Project.