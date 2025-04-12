Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works held a meeting under the chairmanship of Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt in Peshawar.

According to the Senate Secretariat's Media Directorate, the session followed the committee’s recent physical visits to various housing sites in the region.

During the meeting, several key issues were discussed in light of the inspections conducted at the housing sites.

The State Office and the Public Works Department (PWD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) gave a briefing on the directives issued by the Federal Minister for Housing.

The briefing covered agenda items to be discussed in the upcoming sessions, including disputes related to the Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA), contentious land issues, and the performance of certain housing societies.

The committee appreciated some of the housing initiatives and assured full cooperation for their progress.

A detailed briefing was also presented regarding available residential land in Phase 5 of Hayatabad.

The committee directed the relevant departments to prepare a comprehensive proposal for the effective utilization of this land and submit it to the federal cabinet and the Prime Minister.

Moreover, the committee directed the State Office to digitize the booking and payment system of all the Federal Lodges, to ensure transparency.

Emphasis was on making the rental system more efficient, compiling online records, and increasing government revenue.

It was proposed that a comprehensive online system be introduced, incorporating biometric check-in/check-out, CNIC-based reservations, and an online payment mechanism.

The State Office assured the committee that work on this system is already underway and a detailed briefing would be provided soon.

The meeting was attended by Chairman Senator Nasir Mehmood Butt, Senator Hasna Bano, Senator Khalida Ateeb, and senior officials from the Ministry of Housing and Works.