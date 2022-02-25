UrduPoint.com

Senate Standing Committee On Human Rights Condemn Mian Channu Incident

Published February 25, 2022

Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights condemn Mian Channu Incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights on Friday chaired by Senator Waleed Iqbal strongly condemned the Mian Channu mob lynching incident.

A meeting of Senate Standing Committee on Human Rights was chaired by Senator Walid Iqbal which was attended by, Senator Falak Naz, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo and senior officers of the Ministry of Human Rights along with its attached departments and agencies. Additional IG Operations Punjab and DPO Mian Channu were present.

The agenda of the meeting entailed Consideration of Point of Public Importance regarding the incident of mob lynching in Mian Channu, raised by Senator Sherry Rehman and a detailed briefing by the Ministry on proposed PSDP, 2022-23.

The meeting commenced with a strong condemnation of the Mian Channu incident. It was revealed that increase in extremist attitude was most visible amongst ages 25 to 30, as noted in the mentioned case and 19 to 30 as seen in the Sialkot lynching.

Most influenced by Social Media forums, no distinction was observed between the literate and illiterate.

The Committee stressed the need for stakeholder participation to develop a strategy to address the issue. It was asserted that religious forums must spread the true spirit of islam. He directed that a letter must be sent to the President, PM and Speaker National Assembly to take notice of the matter, so that initiatives may be taken to address it.

Proposed PSDP 2022-23 allocation of PKR 495.00 million for on-going and new schemes was fully supported by the Committee. The Ministry shared, that an allocation of PKR 150.00 million was sought for on-going schemes and PKR 345.00 million for new ones. The National Programme for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment; will been initiated to address Gender disparity in the country and improve the Gender Development Index (GDI) ratio in Pakistan.

