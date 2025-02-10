Senate Standing Committee On Human Rights Meets
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Meeting of the Standing Committee on Human Rights was held here under the Chairmanship of member national assembly (MNA), Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza.
The meeting commenced with recitation from the Holy Quran. Before the actual proceedings could take place, the Chairman pointed out that he believed to work as a team and always tried to work beyond party affiliation, however, agenda of the meeting had been revised without taking him into confidence.
He stated that he was well aware about the sensitivity of the issue and never tried to pass any direction of the Sub-judice matters pending in different Honourable Courts for adjudication. While recording his protest, he decided to call off the meeting with the view point that they were not allowed to work freely and the agenda of the meetings were being scrutinized without the consent of the Committee.
Earlier, the Federal Minister for Human Rights briefly apprised the Committee that the matter was Sub-judice and Honourable Islamabad High Court had already constituted a Commission to probe into the matter. It would be appropriate if the August Committee may wait for its final decision so that the same could be discussed in the meeting of the Standing Committee.
The meeting was attended by the MNA’s, Mr. Danyal Chaudhary, Dr. Nelson Azeem, Ms. Sehar Kamran, Ms. Shahida Rehmani, Mr. Naveed Aamir, Mr. Ali Muhammad (through video link), Mr. Sher Afzal Khan, Mr. Muhammad Riaz Fatyana, Ms. Zartaj Gul, and Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan, MNA/Mover (through video link). Senior officers from Ministry of Human Rights and its attached departments were also present in the meeting.
