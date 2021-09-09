Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

Senate Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday received a briefing on legal and illegal private and public housing societies functioning in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday received a briefing on legal and illegal private and public housing societies functioning in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The meeting of the committee chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz received a briefing from the officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on facts and figures of all such housing societies.

The officials also informed the committee members about measures being taken against encroachments in the markets of the Federal capital and illegal construction on green belts and state land of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

They apprised the committee members about the present status of Ghauri Green with reference to the recommendations made by the committee in its meeting held on June 29, 2021.

The committee discussed the point of public importance raised by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla regarding corruption in Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PAEC-ECHS). The body also discussed the point of public importance raised by Senator Dilawar Khan regarding the non-professional attitude of Islamabad Police with reference to a theft incident in Sector G-13/4.