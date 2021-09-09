UrduPoint.com

Senate Standing Committee On Interior Meets

Muhammad Irfan 34 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:08 AM

Senate Standing Committee on Interior meets

Senate Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday received a briefing on legal and illegal private and public housing societies functioning in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) :Senate Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday received a briefing on legal and illegal private and public housing societies functioning in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

The meeting of the committee chaired by Senator Mohsin Aziz received a briefing from the officials of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on facts and figures of all such housing societies.

The officials also informed the committee members about measures being taken against encroachments in the markets of the Federal capital and illegal construction on green belts and state land of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

They apprised the committee members about the present status of Ghauri Green with reference to the recommendations made by the committee in its meeting held on June 29, 2021.

The committee discussed the point of public importance raised by Senator Saleem Mandviwalla regarding corruption in Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission Employees Cooperative Housing Society (PAEC-ECHS). The body also discussed the point of public importance raised by Senator Dilawar Khan regarding the non-professional attitude of Islamabad Police with reference to a theft incident in Sector G-13/4.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Senate Police June Market Capital Development Authority All From Housing

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Ru ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Russian Federal Assembly Deputy ..

3 hours ago
 Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in Octobe ..

Japanese Emperor's Niece May Get Married in October - Reports

32 seconds ago
 Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During ..

Turkey, Egypt Discuss Normalizing Relations During 2nd Round of Consultations - ..

33 seconds ago
 Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks a ..

Schauffele, Spieth head US Ryder captain's picks as Reed left out

39 seconds ago
 Couple perish in motorcycle accident

Couple perish in motorcycle accident

4 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh directs KDA, KMC to withdraw ..

Chief Minister Sindh directs KDA, KMC to withdraw cases from courts to resolve d ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.