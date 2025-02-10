Senate Standing Committee On National Food Security & Research Meets
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A Senate Standing Committee on National food Security and Research Chairman
Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan said on Monday that consensus had been reached that
a legal action would be taken against those who would not pay outstanding dues
of imported cotton which was around Rs 1 billion.
He said this while presiding over a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on National Food
Security and Research at Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation here.
He said matter regarding using of cotton bales at local level in specific period and for
payment of outstanding dues worth almost Rs 2 billion would be worked out.
Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain who was
also present in the meeting said the government was well aware of the challenges facing
the industry and taking serious steps to improve governance, eliminate corruption so that
smooth functioning of departments could be ensured.
He said the government was focusing to boost cotton yield in the country, adding that seed
regulatory body had been formed.
The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) representatives were also present in the
meeting.
It may be mentioned that the chairman had asked the APTMA representatives to give in writing
that the government could take legal action against those who fail to make payments of
outstanding dues of imported cotton.
