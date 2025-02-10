Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security & Research meets

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) A Senate Standing Committee on National food Security and Research Chairman

Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan said on Monday that consensus had been reached that

a legal action would be taken against those who would not pay outstanding dues

of imported cotton which was around Rs 1 billion.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of Senate Standing Committee on National Food

Security and Research at Pakistan Agricultural Storage & Services Corporation here.

He said matter regarding using of cotton bales at local level in specific period and for

payment of outstanding dues worth almost Rs 2 billion would be worked out.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain who was

also present in the meeting said the government was well aware of the challenges facing

the industry and taking serious steps to improve governance, eliminate corruption so that

smooth functioning of departments could be ensured.

He said the government was focusing to boost cotton yield in the country, adding that seed

regulatory body had been formed.

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) representatives were also present in the

meeting.

It may be mentioned that the chairman had asked the APTMA representatives to give in writing

that the government could take legal action against those who fail to make payments of

outstanding dues of imported cotton.