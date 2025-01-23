Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum reviews PSO, Energy sector challenges

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum led by Senator Umar Farooq on Thursday convened at the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Headquarters here to address key challenges facing the energy sector

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum led by Senator Umar Farooq on Thursday convened at the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) Headquarters here to address key challenges facing the energy sector.

Senior officials of PSO, Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC), and Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) briefed the Senate Standing Committee members on the occasion.

Chairman of the Committee Senator Umar Farooq highlighted the importance of tackling energy sector challenges and ensuring strategic support to vital public sector entities.

The Senate Standing Committee members, including Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri, Senator Sadia Abbasi, Senator Rana Mahmood-ul-Hassan, and Senator Raja Nasir Abbas, actively participated in the discussions and emphasized the need for robust policy measures to address the energy sector’s issues.

“The energy sector is the backbone of our economy, and we must ensure that our policies are not only sustainable but also enable public sector entities to thrive in a competitive environment,” remarked Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri.

The meeting also made delibrations on PSO’s proposal to delegate regulatory powers from the Ministry of Petroleum to its Board of Management (BoM) in order to create a level playing field.

Managing Director PSO Syed Muhammad Taha highlighted the company’s critical role in the energy sector since the 2000s and elaborated on PSO’s market share, which stabilized at 50-52% in 2022 after a significant decline, owing to comprehensive efforts to retain dominance in the liquid fuels market.

“PSO has been the largest buyer of furnace oil for power plants and is currently the largest buyer of LNG in the country for onward sale to SNGPL,” he noted.

“Empowering the Board with regulatory powers is critical to ensure PSO’s sustainability and enabling it to compete effectively in an increasingly challenging market,” he asserted.

Acting Managing Director SSGC, Muhammad Amin Rajput, also provided an update on the company’s curtailment of gas supply for captive power generation from January 2025 and its impact on the industrial sector.

“We are closely monitoring the situation to mitigate the adverse effects of gas supply curtailment on industries,” said Rajput. “Collaborative efforts with stakeholders are essential to address this challenge effectively.”

Senator Umar Farooq concluded the session by stressing the importance of collaboration between public sector entities and the government. “This meeting highlights the critical issues in the energy sector. We are determined to take decisive steps to ensure the stability and growth of our energy infrastructure,” he stated.

He further added, “The challenges faced by PSO, SSGC, and PPL require immediate attention. This committee stands united in its commitment to find sustainable solutions for the energy sector.”

The Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum committed to follow up on these discussions in its upcoming sessions to assess progress on the recommendations and address emerging challenges in the sector.