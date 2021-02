ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Senate Standing Committeee on Child Protection held here on Wednesday under the chair of Senator Rubina Khalid.

The Committeee finalize the report and decide to present report in the coming Senate Session.

Rna Muhammad Maqbool and Senator Ayshea Raza Farooq also present on the occasion.