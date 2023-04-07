Close
Senate Standing Committees Present Four Reports On Pressing Issues During Senate Session

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Senate Standing Committees present four reports on pressing issues during Senate session

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :During a recent session of the Upper House of Parliament, reports from four Senate Standing Committees were presented, covering a range of pressing issues and providing valuable insights and recommendations for policymakers, leading to growing anticipation about their potential impact on future legislative action.

Senator Fawzia Arshad presented a report on Bill to Establish Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies in Miranshah, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, (The Pir Roshaan Institute of Progressive Sciences and Technologies, Miranshah Bill, 2023) on behalf of Senator Irfan ul Haque Siddiqui, Chairman of Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training.

Senator Rukhsana Zubairi presented a report on Bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to the territorial sea and maritime zones of Pakistan (The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2023) on behalf of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayd, Chairman Standing Committee on Defence.

Dr. Asif Kirmani presented a report on Export Processing Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced by Senators Faisal Saleem Rehman, Dilawar Khan, Manzoor Ahmed, and Hidayat Ullah on April 3, 2023. Dr Kirmani presented the report on behalf of Senator Khalida Ateeb, Chairperson Standing Committee on Industries and Production.

Senator Naseeb Ullah Bazai presented a report on the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) proposed by the Ministry of Railways for the financial year 2023-24, under sub-rule (7) of Rule 166 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, on behalf of Senator Muhammad Qasim, Chairman Standing Committee on Railways.

More Stories From Pakistan

