Senate Starts Debate On Budget 2023-24

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :Senators from both government and opposition benches on Monday participated in the debate on the budget 2023-24 in the upper house of the parliament and proposed various suggestions.

Participating in the discussion on the budget for the year 2023-24, Senator Manzoor Kakar suggested that more funds should be allocated for development projects in Balochistan for the uplift of people of the province.

He appreciated the decision of increase in salaries for government employees. He said that more focus should be on giving relief to poor people by announcing subsidies for them.

He said that all political parties should sit together and make a comprehensive plan to make this budget more pro-poor people. He said that priority should also be given to agriculture sector.

Senator Tahir Bazenjo said that the government should increase funds for Balochistan to start new projects in the neglected areas of the province.

Senator Dr Asif Kirmani said that the opposition's criticism on proposed budget is baseless.

He said that the opposition should tell the people about those projects which they had pledged to start but they failed to take any step.

He said that they looted the public money during their tenure and questioned how they can raise question on the present government's finance policies. "They signed agreement with the IMF but making criticism on our government," he added.

He said that opposition parties are wrongly propagating about financial situation of the country. "They should compare their tenure with the PML-N tenure of 2013-17".

He said that they are the enemies of this country and its people. "They failed to deliver during their tenure but now criticizing on the present government." He said that there are many positive aspects in the budget and assured that the present government will make this country as per the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Senator Sania Nishtar and Senator Waleed Iqbal also participated in the debate.

