Senate Strongly Condemns Israeli Crimes Against Humanity In Gaza, Calls For Ceasefire

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Senate strongly condemns Israeli crimes against humanity in Gaza, calls for ceasefire

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Senate of Pakistan at its emergency session on the Gaza genocide on Wednesday strongly condemned the Israeli crimes against humanity and State terrorism being perpetrated against the innocent children, women, and men of Palestine living in the occupied strip of Gaza, the World’s biggest open prison.

The resolution moved by the leader of the House in the Senate Mohammad Ishaq Dar said, “Since the Holocaust of the 2nd World War, no State has committed such mass killings, carnage and war crimes with such an unprecedented barbarity and brutality.”

The resolution expressed full solidarity and support with the oppressed Palestinians while denouncing the double standards and hypocrisy of those who are supporting Israel, as they are partners in crime since they also oppose an immediate ceasefire in beleaguered Gaza.”

It further said “the sentiments of the people of Pakistan and takes pride in Pakistan’s consistent commitment to the just cause of Palestine.

Since such a policy which was first enunciated by the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.”

“There can, therefore, be no wavering from Pakistan’s principled policy based on supporting the inalienable right of self-determination of the people of Palestine and their right to an independent State of Palestine with Jerusalem as its Capital,” the resolution said.

The resolution tabled by the leader of the house in Sente demanded an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, an end to the Israel blockade of Gaza, and full access of Gaza to all International Humanitarian Organizations so that relief supplies, medicines, food, and water can be supplied to the beleaguered citizens of Gaza.

It further demanded an end to Israeli aggression and occupation and termination forthwith of all Israeli activities aimed at the desecration of the Holy places of Muslim Ummah.

