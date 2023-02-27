UrduPoint.com

Senate Sub-body To Scrutinize Ministries' By-laws, Rules

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Senate sub-body to scrutinize ministries' by-laws, rules

A meeting of the Senate sub-Committee on Delegated Legislation was held here on Monday and convened to scrutinize by-laws and rules of the Ministries and Federal Divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Senate sub-Committee on Delegated Legislation was held here on Monday and convened to scrutinize by-laws and rules of the Ministries and Federal Divisions.

The meeting was chaired by the chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid who directed the committee to deliberate on the information submitted to the various regulatory bodies that came under the ambit of the Cabinet Division that included NEPRA, PPRA, PTA, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Special Technology Zones and OGRA, said a press release.

� While reviewing submitted data, the Committee directed for details with respect to amendments made to laws and resultant rules and regulations.�Members of the meeting underlined the need to ensure that the formulated rules serve to facilitate the people of Pakistan rather than create hurdles for them.

The meeting was attended by Senator Prof. Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, and senior officers from the Cabinet Division along with all concerned.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Naya Pakistan Nepra All From Cabinet Housing

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to ba ..

HBL PSL 8: Lahore Qalandars win toss, decide to bat first against Islamabad Unit ..

12 minutes ago
 Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Pa ..

Central Asian Countries, US to Discuss Economic Partnership in Astana - Kazakh M ..

6 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) terminates contempt ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) terminates contempt plea against PEMRA

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displ ..

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) displays eye catching art show

4 minutes ago
 Admiral Nakhimov Missile Cruiser to Rejoin Russian ..

Admiral Nakhimov Missile Cruiser to Rejoin Russian Navy in 2024 - Shipbuilder

4 minutes ago
 PTI MNAs resignations accepted as per Constitution ..

PTI MNAs resignations accepted as per Constitution: Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.