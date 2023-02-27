Senate sub-body to scrutinize ministries' by-laws, rules

A meeting of the Senate sub-Committee on Delegated Legislation was held here on Monday and convened to scrutinize by-laws and rules of the Ministries and Federal Divisions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :A meeting of the Senate sub-Committee on Delegated Legislation was held here on Monday and convened to scrutinize by-laws and rules of the Ministries and Federal Divisions.

The meeting was chaired by the chairperson Senator Rubina Khalid who directed the committee to deliberate on the information submitted to the various regulatory bodies that came under the ambit of the Cabinet Division that included NEPRA, PPRA, PTA, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme, Special Technology Zones and OGRA, said a press release.

� While reviewing submitted data, the Committee directed for details with respect to amendments made to laws and resultant rules and regulations.�Members of the meeting underlined the need to ensure that the formulated rules serve to facilitate the people of Pakistan rather than create hurdles for them.

The meeting was attended by Senator Prof. Dr Mehr Taj Roghani, Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt, and senior officers from the Cabinet Division along with all concerned.