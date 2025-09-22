Senate Sub-committee Clears University Bill, Ties Approval To HEC Compliance
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) After detailed consideration and keeping in view the larger interest of the student community, particularly those from Balochistan, the Sub-Committee recommended passage of the bill by the Senate Standing Committee on Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) with the condition that all HEC requirements for the establishment of a university be fulfilled at the earliest.
A meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on FE&PT was held on Monday at the Parliament House with Primary agenda item for consideration was the Private Member’s Bill titled “The University of business, Sciences and Technology Bill, 2025.”
The meeting was convened by Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan and attended by Senator Naseema Ehsan and Senator Abdul Shakoor Khan. Representatives from the Higher Education Commission (HEC) were also in attendance, said a press release.
In line with the directions issued during the previous meeting of the Sub-Committee held on 4 August, the HEC submitted a comprehensive report outlining recommendations for legislation pertaining to the establishment of new universities and Degree Awarding Institutes (DAIs).
The HEC has recommended a total of thirty-two (32) cases for enactment by Parliament.
During deliberations, both the Committee and HEC representatives underscored the importance of adhering to established legal and regulatory frameworks.
It was collectively emphasized that, in certain cases, the establishment of an institute under existing provincial frameworks may be a more appropriate route, particularly in light of the devolved subject of education following the 18th Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan.
For establishment of university in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), it was reiterated that all requisite criteria for university status must be strictly met.
Recent Stories
UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..
ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..
Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF
US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers
Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker
Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal
Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..
UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..
Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held to highlight importance of HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention2 minutes ago
-
3-day commemorations of Baba Guru Nanak’s death anniversary conclude at Kartarpur Sahib2 minutes ago
-
Chairmen of standing committees authorized to take suo moto notices: Speaker2 minutes ago
-
Senate sub-committee clears university bill, ties approval to HEC compliance2 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates KSA leadership, people on National Day2 minutes ago
-
Timely emergency services must be ensured: DC Abbottabad2 minutes ago
-
Campaign against bullying concludes at UAF2 minutes ago
-
WASA launches dengue awareness campaign2 minutes ago
-
Need stressed to prioritize healthcare, education sectors as non-commercial2 minutes ago
-
Govt spending billions of rupees to improve education quality in Balochistan: DC Loralai12 minutes ago
-
IHC unhappy with lawyer in case against SECP22 minutes ago
-
Health Minister vaccinates daughter live to counter myths22 minutes ago