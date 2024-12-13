Senate Sub-Committee discusses hefty fees charged by private medical colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Sub-Committee of the Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services Regulations and Coordination on Friday discussed the hefty fees charged by the medical colleges and the steps taken by the PMDC in this regard.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, who revealed that in 2023-24, private medical colleges charged unprecedented fees for MBBS and BDS programs, said a press release.

Registrar PMDC, Dr Shaista Faisal, highlighted that under the 2023 Act, PMDC was empowered to regulate the private medical colleges and ascertain whether or not the fees being charged by the medical colleges are justifiable. Earlier, PMDC had regulated the medical colleges but it was not protected by the law. In 2012, PMDC has fixed the fee at 5, 00,000 per annum with 5 percent increase for private medical colleges.

Senator Syed Masroor Ahsan said that PMDC was empowered in 2023 and asked whether PMDC had taken any action after that specific period. However, PMDC failed to provide any details.

Special Secretary NHSR&C, Mirza Nasir ud din Mashud apprised the Sub-Committee that Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has also constituted a committee to determine the reasonableness of fees charged by the medical colleges.

Senator Palwasha, ensuring anonymity, invited the general Public to submit their grievances against the medical colleges before the committee. She maintained that the hefty fees charged by the private medical colleges should be reimbursed to the parents of these young students. The Sub-Committee restrained the private medical colleges from charging next year’s fee until the resolution of the matter. The Sub-Committee also directed the PMDC to examine the audit report of these medical colleges.

Aggrieved parties can submit their grievances by reaching out to Room No. 2, Parking Area, C-Block, Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunications, G-5 Islamabad, or by calling 051-9223955.

In attendance were Senators Syed Masroor Ahsan, Dr. Muhammad Humayun Mohmand, Special Secretary for NHSR&C Mirza Nasir ud din Mashud, Registrar PMDC Dr. Shaista Faisal and other senior officials from relevant departments.