UrduPoint.com

Senate Sub-committee Formed To Address PSM Matters

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 07:10 PM

Senate sub-committee formed to address PSM matters

Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production Khalida Atteb here on Wednesday formed Sub-Committee of three Senators to gather detailed information on Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) issues by regular sessions with office bearers of workers' unions and the management, and submit the findings to the Committee within next two months

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Chairperson of Senate Standing Committee on Industries and Production Khalida Atteb here on Wednesday formed Sub-Committee of three Senators to gather detailed information on Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) issues by regular sessions with office bearers of workers' unions and the management, and submit the findings to the Committee within next two months.

During a meeting at PSM, the Committee appointed Senator Fida Muhammad as Convener of the Sub-committee, having two other members Senators Atta-ur-Rehman and Zeeshan Khanzada as its members.

The meeting was also attended by PSM's Chief Executive Officer Dr. Saifuddin Junejo, top management team and office bearers of eight labor unions of PSM.

The main issues discussed in the meeting were the retrenchment of employees till date, induction of new manpower on contract and daily wages, and revival and privatization of gigantic public sector steel mill, which is in crisis and non-productive since 2012.

The workers' representatives from different unions of PSM gave their feedback and suggestions amid reservations on the retrenchment of the workers.

The PSM's CEO, who has recently been posted, briefed the Senators about the manpower and privatization status, and the future plans.

The Chairperson of the Committee assured that the Senate body would do everything possible for the good of PSM employees, the organization and the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate From Top

Recent Stories

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace ..

WFP says its first aid convoy since Ethiopia peace deal enters Tigray

42 seconds ago
 FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA ..

FIRs registered against two Gutka sellers over PFA act violations

44 seconds ago
 KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargar ..

KP CM inaugurates development projects in Timargarh, Bajaur

45 seconds ago
 EU's Borrell to Pay Official Visits to Kazakhstan, ..

EU's Borrell to Pay Official Visits to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan From November 16-1 ..

47 seconds ago
 HWA,District Admn hold workshop regarding bonded l ..

HWA,District Admn hold workshop regarding bonded labour

51 seconds ago
 Meeting discusses ways to improve literacy rate

Meeting discusses ways to improve literacy rate

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.