Senate sub-committee meeting to be held on Jul;y 29

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th July, 2019) Meeting of Senate sub-committee for Federal education and professional training will be held on July 29.During the meeting briefing will be given to committee members upon allocated budget for repairing of schools and for security.Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad will chair the committee meeting.Committee will also be given briefing upon the rules framed for PHD students by Higher Education Commission.