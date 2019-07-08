UrduPoint.com
Senate Sub-committee Meeting To Be Held On July 16, 17

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 03:49 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th July, 2019) Two-day meeting of Senate sub-committee for interior will be held in Quetta on July 16 and 17.Problems faced by people of Balochistan regarding attainment of passport and National Identity Cards will be taken into consideration during the meeting.

Meeting will be held in Balochistan Provincial Assembly Quetta under Senator Kulsoom Parveen.Matter of cancellation of NICs of foreigners due to different reasons in all districts of Balochistan will also be taken into consideration.

