Senate Sub-committee Members Visit Motorway Rape Incident Site

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 07:00 PM

Senate sub-committee members visit Motorway rape incident site

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Senator Quratul Ain Marri, convener of the sub-committee of the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights, and Senator Keshoo Bai, Saturday visited Lahore-Sialkot Motorway rape incident site.

Police authorities informed the committee members about details of the incident. They told the committee about the evidence collected from the incident site and the investigation conducted so far.

On the occasion, Senator Quratul Ain said that the culprits of the incident should be taken to task and measures should be taken to avoid reoccurrence of such tragedies in future.

