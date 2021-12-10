Senate Sub-Committee on Health to visit Legend College on Dec 14

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Sub-Committee of Senate Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Friday decided to visit and inspect the condition of the Legend College Multan on December 14.

The body met here at the Parliament House under the convenership of Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen.

The committee would probe the matter of non-issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to Legend College, Multan by Pakistan Pharmacy Council (PPC) during the visit.

Apart from Senator Sana Jamali and Senator Khalida Ateeb, Director General Ministry of Health, Vice President of Pakistan Pharmacy Council (PPC) and member PPC also attended the meeting.

Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan participated as a special invitee in the meeting.

Rana Mahmood said that the Sub-Committee itself would visit the college to check the reality on the ground and compile a report. If the Legend College Multan did not meet the criteria set by PPC, then NOC should not be issued to them, he added.

The member PPC reiterated that if the Legend college Multan fulfilled the benchmarks set by PPC then NOC would be issued in due course of time.

The PPC vice-president told the committee that insufficient laboratories, books, glassware, and lack of other necessary equipment were some of the reasons for not handing out NOC to Legend College Multan.

He briefed the Sub-Committee that 87 institutions were visited in the recent past out of which 72 were granted NOCs while registration of 15 institutions was deferred due to non-compliance with the criteria.

He maintained that it was unfortunate that the country had just approximately 47000 registered pharmacists while Balochistan had only 1700 enrolled pharmacists.

He remarked that efforts were being made to increase the number of pharmacists while maintaining high standards.

Rana Mahmood underlined that he would withdraw the agenda if the college did not meet the required benchmarks set by PPC.

He revealed that a pharmacy education Institution with the name "Yashfeen" having an area of 3 Kanals had been issued NOC while Legend College Multan with an area of 8 kanals had been denied so.

The relevant documents regarding the institution "Yashfeen" were submitted to the committee by Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan.

The DG Ministry of Health stated that after the visit and evaluation of the college by the Sub-Committee, its directions would be implemented in letter and spirit.

It was further informed by the DG that fifty quake institutions had been shut down in Islamabad after inspection. No one should get a "license to kill", he added.

The issue of alleged bribery levied upon PPC was also discussed in the meeting. Senator Rana Mahmud ul Hassan asserted that it was a disgrace to the PPC that people were asking for money on its name, adding that an application had been submitted in that regard to the FIA and IB. Vice President PPC said that if anyone had done wrong and found guilty he would be punished.