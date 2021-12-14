UrduPoint.com

Senate Sub Committee On National Health Services Visits College To Review PPC Objections

The Senate Sub-Committee on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Tuesday visited Legend College and reviewed the objections raised by the Pakistan Pharmacy Council regarding the issuance of NOC to the college

Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Convener of the Committee While presided over the meeting attended by Senators Sana Jamali, Khalida Ateeb and special invitee Rana Mehmood Ul Hassan.

Tareen reviewed the objections raised by PPC for issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) to the college.

Representatives of PPC and college administration were also present.

Later talking to media, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen stated that the purpose of our visit was to inspect different departments the college and laboratories.

He informed that the sub-committee was satisfied with the steps taken by the college for pharmacy classes and the objections raised had been removed, adding that the committee would submit report to its Chairman.

